Rhu and Avi Bikszer sat on their back porch in Bend as the sun shone on Wednesday. Between them a gray cat stuck his head out from a cardboard box.

“I was astonished,” Rhu said. “We assumed he’d been eaten, because we have so many predators around us. Owls and hawks and coyotes and badgers and so, we just assumed the worst.”

She was referring to 10-year-old Ash, their barn cat who went missing about a year after they got him.

That was five years ago.

14-year-old Slade remembered Ash as being “majestic” and “cool.”

“Just the other day it was funny, I was talking to my dad and I was like, ‘remember that cat Ash? Was he the one who used to follow you into the field when we were changing the water pipes?'” he said. “It was funny we were talking about him, and a few days later we got the call that he was alive.”

Rhu had taken the call from the Humane Society of Central Oregon just a couple of days ago.

“They scanned his microchip in and they’d found Ash, and he’d been living six miles away from us, I guess under someone’s home,” she said. “They’d been feeding him, because he was becoming more scrawny and ill-appearing. I guess the person wound up turning him in, hoping that they could assist him.”

Some people in a nearby neighborhood had been feeding him for the past 6-8 months. Ash had grown scrawny and weak in his time away, but his memory was still intact.

RELATED: Dog lost in Bootleg Fire found in Bend; reunited with family in Calif.

RELATED: Bend family with microchip scanner helps reunite family with beloved cat

Lynne Ouchida, the Community Outreach Manager for the Humane Society of Central Oregon, was there when Avi, Slade, and 7-year-old Cheyenne came to pick up their long-lost pet.

“Ash came in pretty frightened and shut down, so of course kind of hiding when the family first came in,” she said. “But it was really heartwarming to see how Ash warmed up, as you could actually see the cat sniffing the family members and then starting to relax, and eventually with a few more strokes of love, Ash was quickly purring.”

“He sniffed my hand, I called him, and he came out of his cage and the lady was like ‘oh my god, he sniffed you, he remembers you!'” Avi recalled with a laugh.