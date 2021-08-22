Bend Rugby Club’s annual tournament summons athletes to the pitches

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Lots of scrums took place on the pitch at Pine Nursery Park this weekend for the Bend Rugby Club’s annual Cascade Classic Tournament.

This year’s tournament saw 13 men’s teams and five women’s teams try out their skills against other teams from around the Northwest.

Organizers attributed the big turnout this year to some pent-up pandemic competitiveness.

“I think too with the pandemic there’s been a big pause on everybody being able to play,” Bend Rugby Club’s Mara Burnell said. “So everybody’s really excited to get back out there, get on the pitch, get together and just play some rugby.”

The tournament was a fundraiser for the club, and beer and food was available after the matches.

The winning teams took home custom painted skulls for their efforts.