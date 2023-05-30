Walk + Rollabout event gives those with disabilities tour of Bend crossings

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A tour of roundabouts in Bend invited people with disabilities to explore their resources.

Multiple transportation departments in Bend hosted the Walk + Rollabout tour Tuesday of two roundabouts and a protected street crossing.

Roundabout at Butler Market / Empire Avenue / NE 27th Street

Roundabout at Empire Avenue and NE 18th Street

Protected crossing at 6th Street and Greenwood Avenue

The goal was to explain features meant to help residents with disabilities and to talk with engineers about what more can be done to accommodate pedestrians.

“About a third of Oregonians don’t drive. So when we’re talking about using the road and using sidewalks and other things, we’re really talking about people who may not drive a car at all,” said Kim Curley, Community Engagement Coordinator with the nonprofit Commute Options.

The event was a collaboration of Commute Options, the Central Oregon Coalition for Access, the City of Bend, the Oregon Department of Transportation and Cascades East Transit.