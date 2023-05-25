▶️ New roundabout on U.S. 20 at Cooley Road partially opens Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

As the Memorial Day weekend begins Friday, drivers in northwest Bend will notice something new. One lane of the new roundabout on Highway 20 at Cooley Road will be open for travelers, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced.

Once it’s fully completed, it will be a dual-lane RAB.

The roundabout is one of two being built for the Highway 20 segment of the Bend North Corridor Project. The other is being built at Robal Lane.

ODOT said that starting on Tuesday, May 30, the signal at the U.S. 20-Robal Lane intersection will be permanently turned off. Drivers heading south on U.S. 20 toward Bend will no longer be able to make a left turn onto Robal Lane.

Those driving that direction will have to take a left onto Cooley then go right on Hunnell Road to get to Robal Lane.

ODOT says it will suspend construction on Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo for the Memorial Day Weekend — Friday through Monday. ODOT is asking drivers to take it slow, particularly if you haven’t driven this stretch in awhile. Although construction will be on hold, lane shifts and work zone staging areas will remain in place.

A third roundabout on Highway 20 at Old Bend Redmond Highway is expected to open in June. A completion date hasn’t been set for the fourth one at O.B Riley Road.