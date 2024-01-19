Online open house for new Butler Market-Wells Acres roundabout

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The public has a chance to learn about the new roundabout coming to Butler Market Road and Wells Acres Road in Bend.

The online open house will be held from Monday, Jan. 22, through Feb. 5. It will include information on design plans and a schedule update.

“As the area has grown over the years there has been an increasing need to better serve the surrounding community by making accessing the intersection easier and safer for all modes of travel, especially during peak periods of traffic,” the City of Bend said on the project page.

