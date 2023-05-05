New 15th and Wilson roundabout set to open next week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The wait is almost over for drivers who use the intersection at 15th Street and Wilson Avenue in Bend.

The City of Bend announced Friday that the new roundabout is set to open on the evening of Friday, May 12.

Crews will work Saturday as part of the effort to open the RAB. Paving and striping work will be completed in advance of the roundabout opening. Irrigation and landscape work will continue over the coming weeks.

The roundabout was set to open in late April, but weather pushed back construction.

Starting Monday, the final phase of the Wilson Avenue Corridor Project will begin. The city says it includes the modernization of Wilson Avenue from Fourth Street through Centennial Street.

The first stage of that final phase will last through this fall and include the following: