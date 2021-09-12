Bend Rotary Club honors Tobiason for work on Veterans Village

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A building blitz with a special work break took place Saturday at the soon-to-open Central Oregon Veterans Village in Bend.

Volunteers from local contractors, to a scout troop, and even the Bend Rotary Club worked on the cabins that will house homeless veterans.

There was a break in the action to honor Erik Tobiason, one of the project’s most instrumental individuals.

He was surprised with the Rotary Award for community service.

“When someone sees a serious problem and they find a solution and then they act and follow through, it’s just an amazing feat,” said Cindi O’Neil, Rotary District 5110 Governor.

The Veterans Village is a joint venture between the Bend Heroes Foundation and the Central Oregon Veterans Outreach.

They hope to open the facility by Veterans Day this November.