New west Bend affordable housing project breaks ground

A groundbreaking was held Monday for a new affordable housing project on Bend’s west side.

The RootedHomes and Housing Works Simpson community will consist of 40-single family homes and a 59-unit apartment building.

“Really interesting sort of housing model which brings together more rental and home ownership units together for the first time,” said Andrea Bell, Oregon Housing and Community Services Executive Director. “This is both and responsive to the community need, but also the statewide need for more affordable housing and more home ownership here as well.”



Construction for the homes begins this year and the apartment portion should be ready for residents in two years.

Here are more details from RootedHomes and Housing Works:

Bend, OR—RootedHomes and Housing Works are excited to announce that the groundbreaking ceremony for their joint Simpson Community on Bend’s west side will take place at 11:30 AM on Monday, October 16, 2023. The media and general public are invited to attend the launch of 99 units of affordable rental and ownership. Representative Kropf, OHCS’s Executive Director Andrea Bell, Deschutes county commissioners, several City of Bend city council members, and other dignitaries and supporters will attend.

“Together, RootedHomes and Housing Works offer a unique opportunity to develop affordable rental and homeownership, serving the broad housing needs of the community side by side,” commented Jackie Keogh, RootedHomes Executive Director. “This community is the first in the state to propose this type of development that would mitigate displacement from household’s upward mobility through the continuum of affordable housing.”

Rooted at Simpson will include 40 single-family homes and 59 rental garden-style walk-up apartments. The proposed design offers onsite vehicle parking, electric vehicle charging, covered bike parking, community gardens, and open green space featuring tree-lined walking and bike paths that lead to an improved sidewalk system from 19755 Simpson Ave. The homeownership community is expected to begin construction in 2023, select homeowners in 2024, and sell homes through 2025. The rental community is expected to begin construction in 2024 and be ready for residents in the Summer of 2025.

“The Simpson development is a showcase of partners working together to support the continuum of affordable housing needs in our community. Our collaboration between RootedHomes and Deschutes County has created a precedent for our future affordable housing developments throughout Central Oregon, starting next with Redmond,” shared David Brandt, Executive Director of Housing Works.

The Simpson Community is funded by Oregon Housing Community Services, Washington Federal Bank, Deschutes County, City of Bend, Bend Municipal Planning Organization, Oregon Community Foundation, Central Oregon Health Council, and Brooks Resources.

The development team includes O’Brien Design and Build, Ten Over Studio, Pinnacle Architecture, Ashley & Vance Engineering, Transight Consulting, Blackmore Planning, Earth Advantage, Energy Trust of Oregon, York Bros. Excavation, and S&F Land Services.