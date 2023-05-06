▶️ Bend artist’s mural helps families feel at home at Ronald McDonald House

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

A newly installed mural by Central Oregon artist Megan Myers is now featured at the Ronald McDonald House in Bend. It’s a four-piece work canvasing the walls of the non-profit that houses families who have children staying in the hospital.

“After deeply understanding the service that they provide to families and how important the work this house is, I really felt compelled to be part of it in some way,” Myers said.

The four pieces around the house tell an illustrative story of six woodland animal characters going on a camping trip. Three of those pieces span entire walls.

“They identified three places in the house that would have wall sized murals placed on them,” Myers said. “We all agreed it would be interesting to create characters and tell short story. , so that when people come to the house, they can follow a journey.”

The story concludes in the guest room corridor, where the animals gather around a campfire, wrapped in blankets and roasting marshmallows at their camping spot.

“This one’s really important because it wraps up the story,” Myers said. “This is where people come after a really hard day. We wanted them to feel safe and have a sense of respite, and calm.”

Chief Development Officer for the Ronald McDonald House Lauren Olander says Myers’ art has already helped a family experiencing complications with their child’s birth feel a bit more at home.

“The baby’s nursery was decorated with Megan’s art. So when this family couldn’t go home to their nursery with their baby and had to come to the Ronald McDonald House — when this mom came into the house and was surrounded by Megan’s art, that’s what comforted that mom.”

Myers’ says she hopes to have a life-long partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities.