▶️ Rollover crash on Highway 20 blamed on icy roads

Icy road conditions are being blamed for a rollover crash on Highway 20 west of Bend Wednesday morning.

Oregon State Police say the driver of a car lost control, spun around on the road ended up rolling on his side and into a fence.

The driver had minor injuries and was able to walk away from the crash.

OSP said it’s another reminder to be extra cautious even if the road looks clear.

“Most importantly, just watch the speeds, especially going into corners,” said Cory Copeland with OSP. “The road can appear clear, but it might be might have black ice on it. So just be very, very cautious and very aware of your surroundings. Other drivers keeping extra distance, leaving in the morning when you go to work, leave with extra time so you’re not in a rush and just be very attentive to the to the roads and conditions.”

Highway 20 was limited to one lane as crews cleared the scene.