After nearly 1 million bagels, Rockin’ Dave’s Bistro & Lounge in Bend is sold

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

It’s official. Rockin’ Dave’s Bistro and Backstage Lounge on Greenwood Avenue in Bend is being sold.

Rockin’ Dave’s began as The Bagel Stop in 2007. After a fire partially damaged the restaurant and Dave Flier bought out his partner, it became the quirky breakfast and lunch bistro and evening backstage lounge that locals have come to know and love.

“I’d say somewhere close to 350,000 bagel sandwiches served out of this joint. Easily. That’s just a breakfast sandwich,” said Dave Flier, owner of Rockin’ Dave’s.

After he added all the lunch bagels into the equation, Flier figured total bagel production over the years of “at least 750,000 to a million bagels.”

And at least one of those bagels went to Guy Fieri when he showed up in 2021 to feature Rockin Dave’s on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” But Flier said it was hard to get any traction out of that publicity because the pandemic was happening.

Flier is selling the building but keeping the business name.

He says he’s thinking about starting a TV program in which Rockin’ Dave rocks other restaurants that need help.

“It’s local restaurant owners that will be taking over. Whatever their concept is I’m not sure, but it’s a local ownership group or people, which is cool to pass on to somebody local. It’s not going to be a McDonald’s or a chain or anything like that,” he said.

Rockin’ Dave’s will keep rocking its New York-style bagel sandwiches through January before hosting a farewell party to thank the locals for their support.

“It’s nice to be loved by the community. It’s nice to be part of a cool community. It’s just that I’m getting older. I’m wearing an old school Cork shirt. That’s a restaurant where I met a lot of my peers. I’ve got a volcanic theater pub shirt on. I’ll still be around. Check out some concerts. Tip up some suds,” Flier said.

After nearly 17 years of selling bagel sandwiches, Rockin’ Dave says he needs to recharge his culinary batteries.

He says he may go work with other chefs who are doing “cool things.”