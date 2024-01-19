▶️ Little Did I Know: Rockin’ Dave’s Final Bagel

I born in a Jewish neighborhood in the Seattle area and when I moved to Bend, I figured I’d never find a good boiled bagel like I had back home. Little Did I Know Rockin’ Dave’s was in town and serving up more than just classic style bagels. he was serving up a passion for food and for Central Oregon.

This weekend, Rockin’ Dave’s Bistro and Backstage Lounge will be giving its final curtain call — closing up at 2:00 p.m. Sunday. So I decided to head on over and watch Rockin’ Dave make one of this final bagels. And there will be a final party coming soon, so stay tuned to Rockin Dave’s social media for details on that.

For this edition of Little Did I Know, we let Dave do all the talking.

“My name is David Flier and I am the owner proprietor of Rocket Dave’s Bistro and Backstage Lounge.

“I like to say whenever make any good dish, there’s always about the details. You can have this great recipe, but you have to do it right. You have to do it … all the steps have to be there.

“I didn’t know I was into food until … I was young in high school and I took a foods class and I was really into it because the the teacher was amazing. And she didn’t care that my eyes were red and I was late. She just cared that I was there and was time to get to work.

“I had a friend that saw this opportunity where a lady was making food and going out in the community and selling it and she was working out of the Bagel Stop. The owners of the Bagel Stop approached me and said the place is for sale and we’re looking. I was like, well, maybe I’ll look into it. It was a great opportunity to start basically working out of here.

“I looked for chef friends and one of them was a New York Jewish guy who love the idea of owning a bagel shop.

“So, we had a fire in 2009 and that’s when we got serious and started rebranding. The community came together and really wanted to support us and see us get back on our feet. I know the Deschutes Brewery had a little benefit for us to raise some money because we were under insured. The whole world came together and wanted to see us back on our feet.

“Out of that came Rockin’ Dave’s and that’s when we really started kicking.

“Triple D (Diners, Drive-ins and Dives) came knocking. That was a big deal. All of a sudden everybody is paying attention to you. People from every walk of life that you … people from kindergarten grade school, high school or college, all your life reach out to you because you’re on that show.

“We had a great party and all the people in your life that you love showed up for me. My high school culinary teacher that I mentioned earlier came all the way from Tampa, Florida.

“That was probably one of the best nights of my life. I associated it with, like … if you got married, have like all your people there to support you and what you’ve done.

“I’ve got a TV show I’m dying to pitch to the Food Network called “Rock This Restaurant with Rockin’ Dave.” It’s a really cool concept. I love that. I’m really going to help other people in this business. Not a lot of people come knocking on chefs doors and be like, ‘Hey, how can I help you with your business?’

“I love, love, love, Bend and Bend loves me. It’s a great relationship.

“Thanks so much for your support over the years. Thanks for all the kind words when you see me out and about, back at you, Bend, Oregon. I appreciate and love you and thanks for all your support and we had a good run.

“We’re not done. I might travel. Rockin’ Dave’s, the business, is actually still owned by me, so stay tuned.