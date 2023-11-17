▶️ Bend’s famous rock ‘BOB’ is generating donations to The Giving Plate

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

That huge rock in Bend that’s become a local celebrity after defeating a number of cars is now helping out for a good cause.

The Giving Plate, a Bend nonprofit that aims to feed the hungry, has started receiving donations in the name of “Bob Rock.”

At first, organizers at The Giving Plate were a little confused. But B.O.B. (Big Obvious Boulder) is the name locals have given the now famous rock in a plaza at NE Third Street and Franklin Avenue. Bob has gained a social media following after several vehicles ended up high-centered on it.

“All of a sudden it kind of clicked in my head that I had just heard something about a rock in town that people called Bob. And I was like, I wonder if that’s who Bob Rock is,” said Giving Plate Executive Director Ranae Stanley.

The donations are coming in for The Giving Plate’s Jingle Store. It lets 900 kids come through to look through the toy store, giving them a magical holiday experience.

Thanks to “Bob Rock,” donations are pouring in.

“Sounds like they’re using this platform now to make a difference, and that’s really inspiring to see how even a rock can inspire people to look up and look out and see how they can make a difference,” Staley said.



You can donate to the Giving Plate’s Jingle Store by giving toys or money to The Giving Plate directly or one of their donation boxes around town.