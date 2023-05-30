Traffic signal on US 20 at Robal Lane to shut down for good Tuesday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The signal light at the three-way interchange of U.S. Highway 20 and Robal Lane in Bend will shut down permanently on Tuesday. The Oregon Department of Transportation made that announcement last week as it takes the next step in the Bend North Corridor Project.

That intersection will be turned into a roundabout — one of four between Bend and Tumalo on Highway 20.

Drivers headed south on Highway 20 who want to make a left into the shopping areas along Robal will have to use the newly-opened roundabout at Cooley Road and then make a right onto Hunnell Road to get to Robal.

A third roundabout on Highway 20 at Old Bend Redmond Highway is expected to open in June. A completion date hasn’t been set for the fourth one at O.B Riley Road.