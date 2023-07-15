▶️ ROAM’s pet menu on hold after Oregon health officials express concerns

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It sure seemed like a cute idea, just not to the Oregon Health Authority.

ROAM restaurant in Bend’s Oxford Hotel announced recently it was starting up a pet menu so that people could order food for their dogs while they too dined at the restaurant.

OHA heard about the plan and immediately put a stop to it.

Central Oregon Daily got a statement from the downtown restaurant saying in part, “we must paws our pet dining options on the patio while we work with the OHA and Deschutes County representatives to assure appropriate policies are set in place.”

Roam indicated it is working with health department officials to find a way to make the pet menu work and plans to bring it back once that happens. For now, no dog dining.

OHA has not responded to requests from Central Oregon Daily on why they forced the restaurant to pause the pet menu.