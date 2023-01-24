Bend man gets 5 1/2 years for 2021 Parkway road rage crash that injured 4

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man has been sentenced to nearly 5 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2021 road rage incident that injured four people.

The Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office said that on April 16, 2021, 34-year-old Kalan Roberts and another driver encountered each other while driving southbound on Highway 97 in Bend.

For some reason, both drivers allegedly started increasing their speed to more than 100 mph while trying to block and pass each other. Prosecutors say other vehicles were nearly hit on the Parkway near Powers Road during all of this.

RELATED: Bend DUII arrests up 35% in 2022; Many were more than twice the legal limit

RELATED: Police: Driver doing 75 on Bend Parkway killed in crash; 2nd driver arrested

Eventually, the other driver involved in the incident hit the back of a southbound Jeep which then hit a concrete wall, the DA’s Office said. Then, Roberts’ vehicle hit the other driver’s vehicle.

The four people in the Jeep were injured, with some of the injuries considered life-threatening.

The DA’s Office said Roberts left the scene, but came forward 20 hours later. Prosecutors say the story he gave was “provably false.” Both Roberts and the other driver were indicted in numerous felony charges by a Deschutes County grand jury in April 2022.

Roberts pled guilty in December to four counts of felony third-degree assault and one count of felony failure to perform duties of a driver to injured persons, the DA’s Office said. He was sentenced on Jan. 5 to 65 months (five years, five months) in prison. After that, he’ll spend three years on post-prison supervision and his license will be suspended for five years.

The other driver, a 26-year-old Bend man, is scheduled for trial in April.