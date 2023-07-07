by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The following is the City of Bend road construction report for July 10-16, 2023:

We’re now in the middle of construction season! As you navigate your way through the City streets and neighborhoods, please remember to slow down, read the signs and stay on the designated detour routes. Check in weekly with the City on upcoming closures through the website: bendoregon.gov/traffic. Construction season will not last forever, please be patient and remember to drive like you’re in your own neighborhood.

Bend Night Market – Event that takes place every Friday in Downtown Bend beginning July 7 through Sept. 22 from 5 – 10 p.m. Road closure: NW Idaho Avenue between NW Bond Street and NW Wall Street

for stripping work on July 12, 12 – 1:30 a.m., flaggers will be positioned along all four legs of the intersection. Street Preservation – Various major streets will have street resurfacing that will include overnight street closures during its duration. Work expected July 10 – 13. Learn more about Street Preservation operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation. Roads affected: SW Reed Market Road between SW Mt. Bachelor Drive and the Parkway on and off ramps, July 10 – 11 Intersection of Truman Avenue and Hill Street, July 12 Franklin Avenue between Hill Street and First Street, July 13

Ongoing Closures:

Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Corridor Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Wilson Avenue between SE Fourth Street and SE Ninth Street for street improvements, westbound closure with detour, began May 15

Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project, Phase 1 – Starting June 1, the City of Bend will be constructing Phase 1 of the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project to enhance our water system. In preparation for these improvements, Cascade Natural Gas will be relocating the gas main and gas services in various areas identified below. For more information, visit the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project website. Vicksburg Avenue between Awbrey Road and First Street: Local access only, and restricted parking on the south side of the street through July 14

Neff & Purcell Improvements Project – The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. For more information, visit the Neff & Purcell Improvement Project website. Intersection of NE Neff Road and NE Purcell Boulevard for infrastructure improvements, full road closure with detour, began Feb. 22 NE Purcell Boulevard between NE Full Moon Drive to the end of street, full road closure with detour, began June 21

– The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. For more information, visit the Neff & Purcell Improvement Project website. Button Brush Avenue between Brosterhous Road and the Jewell Elementary bus access for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access only, began June 20.

between Brosterhous Road and the Jewell Elementary bus access for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access only, began June 20. Brentwood Avenue between SE American Lane and Whitetail Street for street improvements, full road closure, began June 20

between SE American Lane and Whitetail Street for street improvements, full road closure, began June 20 NW Crossing Farmers Market – special event occurring every Saturday June 3 – Oct. 14. Multiple road closures related to event: NW Crossing Drive between Mt. Washington Drive and NW Crossing Drive (circle) NW John Freemont between NW Ordway Avenue and NW Fort Clatsop Street NW Fort Clatsop Street between NW Ordway Avenue and NW John Freemont Street

– special event occurring every Saturday June 3 – Oct. 14. Multiple road closures related to event: Skyline Ranch Road between NW Shevlin Park Road and NW Kelly Hill Court for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, May 8 – Aug. 14.

Pettigrew & Bayou Sewer Project – This is the fourth project selection of the City of Bend's Septic to Sewer Program. This program allows residents to apply to the City of Bend annually to complete a sewer project in an area where properties are currently served by private onsite septic systems. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project are listed below. Project started on May 15. For more information, visit the Pettigrew and Bayou Sewer Project webpage. Pettigrew Road between Gardenia Avenue and SE Reed Market Road Bayou Drive between SE Fargo Lane and Pettigrew Road SE Fargo Lane between Clairaway Avenue and Denning Drive

ODOT Highway 20 Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along Highway 20 from Robal Lane to Tumalo. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of Nov. 2023. Street sections affected listed below. Robal Lane closed between Highway 20 and Cascade Village entrance, detour using Cooley and Hunnell, began July 5

Ferguson Sewer Project – This project is decommissioning the Camden and Ridgewater No. II Pump Stations and installing gravity sewer on Ferguson Road. Project completion expected fall 2023. Ferguson Road will be closed to eastbound traffic from east of Ladera Road to east of Magnolia Lane for a sewer main installation, eastbound lane closure with detour

This project is decommissioning the Camden and Ridgewater No. II Pump Stations and installing gravity sewer on Ferguson Road. Project completion expected fall 2023.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.