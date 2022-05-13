by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The following is a press release from the City of Bend on road and traffic closures for the week of May 16-22.

Happy Girls Special Event – This special event consists of various street crossings within marathon footprint. Flagging on NW Mount Washington Drive, Portland Avenue, Newport Avenue, and Galveston Avenue for the crossing of runners. Expect short wait times along these routes. Event to take place on 5/21/22.

NW Newport Avenue between NW Grove Road and NW 3rd Street for a water service replacement, single lane closure with flagging, expect short delays, 5/18/22 – 5/19/22

Ongoing Closures:

Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson Avenue from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety.

Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. For more information, visit the Newport Corridor Improvements Project website. Various closures through the end of Winter 2022. NW Newport Avenue between NW 10th street and NW 11th street, 4/5/22 – Mid Summer 2022 NW 11th Street Between NW Ogden Avenue and NW Milwaukee Avenue, full road closure, 4/5/22 – Mid Summer 2022

ODOT 3rd Street Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along 3rd street from Butler Market Road to Greenwood Avenue. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of summer 2023. Street sections affected listed below. Single-lane closures in the Northbound and Southbound lanes on Third Street Between Greenwood Avenue and NE Olney Avenue Butler Market to Mervin Sampels northbound slow lane closure until end of May

King Hezekiah Way between King Jehu Way and King Solomon Court will be closed to through traffic for gravity sewer installation as part of the Septic to Sewer Conversion Program. Local access will be provided. For more information, visit bendoregon.gov/admiral-king-jehu. Closure is set to begin 4/11/22 and continue through mid-summer 2022.

Brosterhous Road between Murphy Road and Knott Road for infrastructure installation, northbound lane closure with detour. Estimated through early summer 2022. This is part of the Brosterhous Accessibility Improvements Project.

NW Shevlin Ranch Road between NW Bordeaux Lane and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, full road closure. Completion scheduled for end of May.

Brinson Boulevard between NE 18th Street and Layton Avenue for infrastructure installation, eastbound lane closure. Completion scheduled for early summer 2022.

NW Silver Buckle Road – As part of the Rimrock Pump Stations Improvement project, full road closure during work hours.

Future Road Closures:

Street preservation – Slurry seal work delayed due to weather conditions. Work is tentatively set to begin 5/23/22. Several residential roads will see one-day closures in Bend. Roads in the northeast and southeast of Bend will be the main focus. To see if your street will be affected, head to our Street Preservation page for a list of projects.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Contact: Deedee Fraley, Assistant City Engineer



541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions: Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor



541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews