Riverbend Park river access improvement project completed; Trail back open

The project at Riverbend Park to improve access to the Deschutes River and habitat protection is finished, the Bend Park and Recreation District announced Monday. It also reopens part of the trail that was closed during the project.
The Riverbend South Access and Restoration Project, gives the public new access points to the river at three locations between the Bill Healy Bridge and the Farewell Bend footbridge.
“There are large boulders placed below water level terraced back to the bank so people can traverse those boulders to the water,” Jason Powell, Construction Manager for BPRD, told us last week in the final days of construction. “There are also, depending upon feasibility, there are stone steppers that are a much smoother, easier way to walk down and then we do have some ramped trail surface that will allow you to get down to like a terraced level.”
BPRD said the design allows those with mobility limitations and children, to more easily access the river.
Other former access points and areas along the river have been fenced off and rehabilitated, BPRD said.
A section of the river trail between the Bill Healy Bridge and the Farewell Bend footbridge has reopened with a new, gravel surface.
“The opening of the popular trail stretch is welcomed after an active winter weather season,” Powell said in a statement. “We look forward to trail users getting to see the results up close as the busy season begin, and we ask for help to stay out of the habitat restoration areas.”