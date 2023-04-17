Riverbend Park river access improvement project completed; Trail back open

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The project at Riverbend Park to improve access to the Deschutes River and habitat protection is finished, the Bend Park and Recreation District announced Monday. It also reopens part of the trail that was closed during the project.

The Riverbend South Access and Restoration Project, gives the public new access points to the river at three locations between the Bill Healy Bridge and the Farewell Bend footbridge.

“There are large boulders placed below water level terraced back to the bank so people can traverse those boulders to the water,” Jason Powell, Construction Manager for BPRD, told us last week in the final days of construction. “There are also, depending upon feasibility, there are stone steppers that are a much smoother, easier way to walk down and then we do have some ramped trail surface that will allow you to get down to like a terraced level.”

BPRD said the design allows those with mobility limitations and children, to more easily access the river.

Other former access points and areas along the river have been fenced off and rehabilitated, BPRD said.

A section of the river trail between the Bill Healy Bridge and the Farewell Bend footbridge has reopened with a new, gravel surface.

“The opening of the popular trail stretch is welcomed after an active winter weather season,” Powell said in a statement. “We look forward to trail users getting to see the results up close as the busy season begin, and we ask for help to stay out of the habitat restoration areas.”

Part of the project created a one-quarter acre wetland connected to the river, which is part of an area designated as critical habitat for the Oregon spotted frog.

“In addition, approximately 2,500 riparian and wetland plants and 10 in-stream logs are included in newly restored areas, along with 2,000 feet of split rail fencing to protect and limit access to restored areas. All riparian and wetland plants are being planted by community volunteers and local students in April and May,” BPRD said.

New signs will be installed to educate the public about the use of the river.