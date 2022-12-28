▶️ 2 Bend teens arrested in Reptile Zone burglary

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two Bend teenagers were arrested Tuesday after a month-long investigation into a burglary at The Reptile Zone in Bend.

Someone broke into the store on Nov. 28 and stole up to $3,000 worth of inventory. It included two non-venomous snakes, a Pacman frog, several cages, two 40-gallon tanks, a tip jar with up to $60 inside and a baby rattlesnake.

The crook also destroyed a couple of surveillance cameras and cages.

Surveillance video showed the thief rummaging through cages. In the video below, the suspect is digging out a Pacman frog from its cage and placing it in another container to transport.

In another clip, the suspect appears to answer a phone call and speaks to what sounds like a female voice over speaker.

Police said Wednesday that tips from the community and an investigation led police to identify a 17-year-old boy as a suspect.

Bend Police says officers contacted the boy at his home and that the boy admitted that he and his girlfriend, identified as 18-year-old Audrey Madison Groom, had burglarized the business.

The stolen reptiles were found in their residence and police say they have returned all the stolen merchandise and reptiles to the store.

Groom and the 17-year-old were arrested for first-degree theft and second-degree burglary. Groom was taken to the Deschutes County Jail while the boy was booked into the Deschutes County Juvenile Detention Center.