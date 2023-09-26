▶️ NeighborImpact debuts Bend rent, mortgage assistance program

by Peyton Thomas

Central Oregon based non-profit NeighborImpact debuted a new program Tuesday, giving many Bend residents a better chance to pay their rent or mortgage as the cost of living continues to go up.

“What we’re seeing is the housing verdant that the region is suffering is enormous, and it has been broadening both from the overall increase in the housing cost as well as the annual rental increases,” HomeSource Director at NeighborImpact Sonia Capece said.

Program participants will receive part of their rent or mortgage paid. They can also access financial mentoring with experts online.

“To be eligible for this program, you have to be income qualified, which means up to 80% of the area median income you have to live in within city limits of City of Bend, and it has to be your primary residence,” she said.

Funding for the program, more than $90,000, comes from the City of Bend.

“It’s really essential to be able to establish the community that people are able to retain and maintain their housing situation, whether it’s rental or whether it’s their mortgage,” Capece said. “We’re really happy to be able to make our community stronger.”

NeighborImpact says there is a limited amount of funding available, so if you qualify, they recommend applying as soon as possible.

You can find more information on NeighborImpact’s website here.