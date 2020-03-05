▶️ Bend refuge receives 11 miniature donkeys and horses

By HANNAH SIEVERT

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

After days of traveling by trailer across the country, the 11 horses and donkeys from Rocking R Ranch and Rescue were happy to see dirt at 3 Sisters Equine Refuge.

At their previous home, they were taken to auction each week to be sold, but no one wanted them.

But here, in Oregon, their breeds are in high demand.

“It’s an emotional thing for us to do, to see these babies that were unwanted and tossed away at auction in Mississippi to be brought here to loving homes,” Davis said.

3 Sisters Equine Refuge works to provide rehabilitation and new home placement for rescued horses.

Davis heard Rocking R Ranch had unwanted animals, so she applied for an American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals grant to relocate the horses and donkeys.

They arrived Wednesday afternoon. All but two of the 11 equines were already adopted.

“I’m so excited and I know my husband is too,” Michelle Wallace said. We’ve been looking for donkeys for a few years now and this was a good fit.”

Wallace was waiting at the refuge, ready to pick up her new donkeys, when they arrived.

“How lovable and bonding they are to humans is pretty neat,” Wallace said.