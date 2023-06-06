▶️ Reed Market overpass project gets $1 million from feds

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded more than $1 million to start the development of the Reed Market Overpass Project in Bend. That project will build a bridge over the railroad tracks near American Lane for cars, bikes and pedestrians.

City engineers say that the southeast part of Bend is showing significant signs of growth. This federal money will help improve traffic flow and allow for better emergency response times.

The City of Bend is contributing 40% in non-federal match funds. After project managers go through the grant requirements, they can begin their work.

“I think the early stages of this preliminary engineering and environmental requirements could start initiating early next year,” said Garrett Sabourin, Principal Engineer and Program Manager.

