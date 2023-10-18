Have winter gear to spare? Shepherd’s House collecting them for those in need

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon nonprofit Shepherd’s House Ministries is holding a Winter Coat and Gear Drive Event Saturday. Shepherd’s House says it wants to provide warmth and comfort to those in need as winter approaches.

“With winter fast approaching, many of our neighbors in need are facing the harsh realities of life on the streets. Shepherd’s House Ministries is on a mission to make a difference by ensuring that these individuals have access to the warm clothing and gear necessary to endure the upcoming cold weather,” the nonprofit said in a statement.

Items being requested include gently used winter coats, blankets, sleeping bags, scarves, gloves, or any other warm clothing and gear to spare.

The event is Saturday, 10:00 a.m, – 2:00 p.m. at 1854 NE Division Street in Bend and 1350 S. Highway 97 in Redmond.

Staff and volunteers will be present to accept your donations and answer any questions you may have.

If you are unable to attend the event but would still like to contribute, monetary donations are also welcome and can be made through the Shepherd’s House website at shministries.org. Shepherd’s House Ministries says these funds will be used to purchase additional items to distribute during the event.