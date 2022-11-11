▶️ Bend, Redmond Veterans Day parades Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend and Redmond Veterans Day parades return Friday.

The Bend starts off with a flyover at 11:00 a.m. and launches from NW Harmon Boulevard and Newport Avenue, moving through downtown Bend.

Before the parade, volunteers will install 250 American flags along the route, including flags dedicated to Donald Surrett and Glenn Bennett. Those were the two veterans killed in the August shooting at the Safeway on the city’s east side.

The grand marshal is Dick Tobiason. He’s the Bend Heroes Foundation chairman, a US Army veteran and a Purple Heart recipient.

The Redmond event also starts at 11:00 a.m. and moves through downtown.

Afterward, there will be a Veteran’s Day Gathering and Resource Fair at General Duffy’s from noon – 5:00 p.m.

