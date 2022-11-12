▶️ Bend and Redmond Veterans Day Parades: The sights and sounds

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The annual Veterans Day Parade took over downtown Bend Friday, It’s one of the biggest parades in the state.

A lot of folks from the community attended the event to honor and thank our local veterans and service members.

Central Oregon Daily’s Jarod Gatley went out to the parade to bring us the sights and sounds, which you can see in the video above.

In Redmond, people lined 6th Street to watch their Veterans Day Parade.

We spoke to a couple of people checking out the event to get their reaction of the festivities.

“You know, cheer them along. You know, as as they definitely served the country. And we just want a small little thing that we can show our support, you know, in coming out and and participating,” said Glenn Owen, visiting from Phoenix, Arizona.

“Well, I like being out here because you get to see all the police cars and it’s fun to see them because you get to thank them what they did,” said Weslyn Smith of Redmond.

Friday morning, we had the pleasure to speak to the Bend Veterans Day Parade Grand Marshal. Dick Tobiason is a U.S. Army Veteran, a Purple Heart recipient and the Bend Heroes Foundation chairman.