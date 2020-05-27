Bend/Redmond unemployment rate highest in Oregon; likely to get worse

By TED TAYLOR

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

Deschutes County’s unemployment rate last month was the highest of the state’s eight metro areas and the highest in 30 years, according to a report Wednesday from the Oregon Employment Department.

And that might not be the worst of it.

“Despite the dramatic rise in the unemployment rate we likely haven’t reached the peak,” said Damon Runberg, regional economist for the agency. “Expect the unemployment situation to continue to worsen when the May figures are released on June 23rd.”

The seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for the Bend/Redmond MSA soared to 18.2% in April, up from 4% in March.

Runberg said he expects the numbers to continue to climb and the county will “easily go into 20% next month” and surpass one in five people being out of work.

“To call it the tip of the iceberg is not a good term,” he said. “We’ve revealed a lot of the iceberg and it’s only going to get bigger from here.”

There were around 17,550 unemployed workers in April, up from only 3,800 in March.

Deschutes County shed 13,260 total nonfarm jobs in April, down 15.4% from March, Runberg said.

To put that in perspective, he said, that’s almost exactly the total number of jobs gained since the county recovered from the 2008 recession in 2015.

“We’ve wiped out the entire expansion in one month,” he said.

Every major industry sector lost jobs in April.

The largest losses were posted in leisure and hospitality, which shed nearly 6,800 jobs in April (-51.6%).

There were also sizable losses in education and health services (-1,400 jobs); professional and business services (-870); retail trade (-610); manufacturing (- 550); and other services (-550).

“Monthly employment losses were unprecedented in this series with the share of jobs lost in Central Oregon higher than the state,” Runberg said.

The numbers were poor across the region.

In Crook County the non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 18.6% in April, up from 5.7% in March.

The April 2020 rate is not the highest in the series for Crook County.

The non-seasonally adjusted series peaked at 21.7% in 2009.

In Jefferson County, the non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 14.3% in April, up from 5.4% in March.

Jefferson County’s rate was notably lower than either Deschutes or Crook counties and more consistent with what we saw nationally (14.4%).

The number of unemployed workers rose to 1,409, up from 532 in March. Job losses in Jefferson County businesses were more consistent with the rest of Central Oregon with employment down 13% from March (-840 jobs).

As with most counties, the largest losses were in leisure and hospitality (-240 jobs). There were also notable losses in local government, largely concentrated in Indian tribal, as well as manufacturing