Bend, Redmond to (really) reopen tennis, pickleball courts

Tennis and pickleball courts will reopen in Bend and Redmond on Saturday, a couple of days after an initial reopening plan was halted at the last minute.

“The additional patience was much appreciated as we worked to gain clarity on guidelines for reopening of these park amenities,” said Michelle Healy, deputy executive director, Bend Park and Recreation District. “We are hopeful that the temporary rules will be followed safely and in consideration of the pandemic situation in our community.”

The Bend and Redmond parks departments on Wednesday announced the courts would open Thursday. But later Wednesday both issued statements saying they needed to hold off until they received additional guidance from the state.

Reopening includes temporary use rules to ensure safe conditions for play while maintaining distance and minimizing touching of shared equipment.

Signs are being placed at sport courts to inform park users of temporary use rules. A park locator is available with details about park amenities and locations.

Temporary use rules:

Maintain six-foot distancing from others at all times.

Don’t congregate on courts, in common areas, or parking lots. Limit or stagger playing groups.

Play singles – doubles play with household members only. Wash hands with soap and water and bring hand sanitizer to courts.

Clean and sanitize paddles, rackets and water bottles. Do not share equipment.

Avoid touching gates, fences, nets, benches, etc.

Use your paddle, racket, or shoe to pass out-of-play balls. Consider wearing gloves to help avoid touching pickleballs or tennis balls.

Coordinate your group so each person serves with a different colored or numbered ball. If that’s not an option, mark personal balls for individual use.

Virtual handshakes only.

Do not play if:

You have coronavirus symptoms: mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, or other symptoms identified by the CDC.

Have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

Are a vulnerable individual and/or have underlying health conditions.

Players are encouraged to use their own judgment to determine their ability to participate. Voluntary compliance with temporary rules is crucial to keep facilities open as we continue through the pandemic.

Information about all parks, trails and recreation offerings are at bendparksandrec.org.

Redmond Rules/Regulations

Voluntary compliance with following temporary rules for play is crucial to keep facilities open as we continue through the pandemic:

• Play singles only, unless household members. Doubles is not conducive for six-foot social distancing and leads to incidental contact.

• Doubles play should only be with household members.

• Maintain proper social distancing from other players in between games and during time outs.

• Wash your hands with soap and water and bring personal use hand sanitizer to the courts.

• Clean and wipe down your paddles, rackets and water bottles. Do not share paddles, rackets or any other equipment.

• Bring tissues or a handkerchief for contained sneezing and coughing or consider wearing a mask.

• Consider wearing gloves to the courts and avoid touching court gates, fences, benches, etc.

• Consider wearing gloves during play to avoid picking up pickleballs or tennis balls with your hands.

• Sanitize pickleballs or tennis balls and racket handle prior to coming to the facility.

• Coordinate with your play group so that each person serves with a different color ball. If multiple colors are not an option, prominently mark personal pickleballs for individual use.

• Avoid contact with others, such as hand shaking and high fives.

• Limit or stagger playing groups.

• Use your paddle and foot to pass out-of-play balls.

Do not play if:

• You have coronavirus symptoms: mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, or other symptoms identified by the CDC.

• Have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

• Are a vulnerable individual with underlying health conditions.

Use your own judgement to determine your ability to participate – play is at your own risk.

Restroom facilities remain closed and drinking fountains are not in service, park users are encouraged to bring their own water bottles and hygiene supplies such as hand sanitizer.