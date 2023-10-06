High Desert Happenings this weekend, Oct. 7-8

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Here are some of the events happening around Central Oregon for the weekend of Oct. 7-8, 2023.

Saturday

7th Annual Sunriver Fungi Fest and Mushroom Show — 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Sunriver Nature Center and Observatory. Tickets range from $7 to $15. Children under 4 are free.

Saxon’s Fine Jewelers 40th Anniversary parking lot party at 360 SW Powerhouse Drive in Bend. There will be live music, food and drinks and a diamond raffle.

“The Great Catsby” — a fundraiser for Brightside Animal Center. It’s at Gompers Distillery, 611 NE Jackpine Court in Redmond, Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the event starts at 5:00 p.m.

Open Space Studios at 220 NE Lafayette Avenue in Bend hosts a moonlight market from 3:00 – 11:00 p.m.

Sunday

Brunch and karaoke at General Duffy’s in Redmond, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. 404 SW Forest Avenue

Not’cho Grandma’s Bingo at Silver Moon Brewing, 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. 24 NW Greenwood Avenue.

Carve pumpkins at Think Wild, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. They’ll have the supplies. You just need to bring your own pumpkin. 62410 Erickson Road in Bend