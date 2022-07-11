by Travis Pittman

Multiple law enforcement agencies will be doing extra patrols Tuesday through Thursday, looking for speeders, distracted drivers and other potentially hazardous behavior behind the wheel. It comes three weeks after Bend Police nabbed more than 250 drivers for speeding and other infractions on the Bend Parkway.

The focus will be on Highway 20 and Highway 97, including the Bend Parkway and the Bypass in Redmond.

Participating agencies will include Bend, Redmond, Sunriver and Black Butte police, plus Oregon State Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

“The goal of this traffic safety detail is to reduce speeds, injuries and crashes and remind people of the risks of speeding, distracted driving and other dangerous behaviors,” the Bend Police Department said in a statement. “Summer in Central Oregon is a busy time, with many visitors and residents on our roads. We want everyone to arrive safely to their destination, and that means driving safely, slowing down and being responsible.”

As a reminder, if you see an emergency vehicle stopped along the side of the road, you need to move over if it is safe to do so. That’s the law. If you can’t move over safely, slow down to at least 5 mph below the speed limit and give as much room as possible until you’re past the scene.

Bend Police say the Move Over Law also applies to any vehicle — emergency or not — that is stopped along the road and has its hazard lights on.

During a two-week emphasis patrol on the Bend Parkway in June, police made 290 stops and issued 259 citations. Speeding was, by far, the most-cited offense, with 250 drivers getting a ticket for that.

Drivers were cited for were cited for speeds ranging from 58 mph to 84 mph. The Bend Parkway speed limit is 45 mph.

Speeding on the parkway can be an expensive lesson to learn.

“When you’re cited going 21 to 30 miles per hour over, that’s a $265 ticket,” Bend Police spokesperson Sheila Miller told us last month. “31 to 40 miles an hour over is $440.”