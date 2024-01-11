by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend-La Pine School District canceled classes Wednesday while all other major Central Oregon school districts opted for a two-hour delay.

Districts look at road conditions and reports from their crews when deciding how the weather will impact schools for the day.

“Can everyone get to school safely? And so that includes our bus drivers,” said Redmond School District Public Information Officer Holly Brown. “They travel all the way from Alfalfa, the west side of Highway 20, Tumalo, up to Crooked River Ranch. So the weather is vastly different in all of those areas, which is why we test the roads on top of getting those weather reports and road, reports from the different road crews.”

Bend-La Pine Communications Director Scott Maben said road conditions and the challenge it presents for bus drivers determined whether to close schools.

Wednesday is a normal early release day for Bend-La Pine. Maben said the district would not have done a two-hour delay on a day that students are already being released two hours early.

Districts will alert families in the morning if there is a cancellation or delayed start. Those updates can also be found on the districts’ websites or their social media pages.