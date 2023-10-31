Halloween community events happening around Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Besides trick-or-treating around the neighborhood, there are a few activities happening around Central Oregon you and your family can enjoy on Halloween.

In Redmond, 6th Street will be blocked off from Black Butte Blvd. to Forest Blvd. for trick-or-treating. It’s happening 4-6 p.m.

In Bend’s Old Mill District from 4-7 p.m., shops will be handing out candy and there will be a pet costume contest with the Humane Society.

Witches will be floating on their paddleboards, kayaks and more on the Deschutes River for the annual Witches Paddle, 3-6 p.m.

The Prineville Candy Crawl happens 1-6 p.m. Candy Crawl passports are available at the Prineville Chamber office and at Ericksons Thriftway, Grocery Bandit, Grocery Outlet, Ray’s Food Place and Wagner’s Market.

And in Sisters, The Lodge will host trick-or-treating, 5-7 p.m., and the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District is hosting games, a haunted maze and trick-or-treaters at the fire station, 6-8 p.m.