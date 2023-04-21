Central Oregon city managers hold forum to tackle region’s issues

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

All six of Central Oregon’s city managers held their annual get together Thursday to talk about what defines our region and how to work together to solve issues.

Planners from Bend, Redmond, Prineville, Sisters, La Pine and Madras spoke about topics from drought to homelessness.

The goal after the forum is to inspire their attendees to engage with their community

“It’s really about members in the community understand what’s occurring both in the area they live and also the other areas in our region and kind of broadening their knowledge,” said Kim Gammond, Executive Director of City Club of Central Oregon.

