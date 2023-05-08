SUV chase between Bend, Redmond lands suspect in hospital

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A suspect ended up in the hospital Sunday after a sheriff’s office pursuit on Highway 97 between Bend and Redmond.

The pursuit of a black BMW SUV started in north Bend. It’s not immediately known what triggered the chase.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the SUV was stopped near the Yew Avenue exit in Redmond. DCSO said it was stopped using the Pursuit Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver.

Central Oregon Daily News has received reports of gun fire during the rundown, but this has not been confirmed by police.

The unnamed suspect was taken to St. Charles Hospital for evaulation.