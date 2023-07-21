Postal Service job fairs in Central Oregon next week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair next week, saying it is in urgent need of mail carriers, clerks and mail handlers.

Full-time and part-time positions are available. Starting pay for carriers ranges from $19 – $20 per hour.

Post offices in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras will host their fairs on Thursday, July 27, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The job fair is open to anyone 18 and over. They must pass a drug screening and a criminal background check. But, 16-year-olds with a high school diploma may also be eligible, in some instances.

Here is more information from the Postal Service:

No appointment is necessary. All job fairs are open to anyone interested in a Postal career. And our employees can also help locate jobs across the state for potential applicants as needed.







Postal Service human resources employees will be available to help job fair attendees with benefits, qualifications, and application questions. Laptops will be available on the day of the event for immediate application submission.







Our employees are our greatest asset, and we are investing in our new personnel by providing robust training and on-the-job support. The Postal Service offers stability, competitive wages and benefits, and career advancement opportunities.







Applications are accepted online at www.usps.com/careers.

Although in some instances, interested candidates can also be 16 with a high school diploma.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays. Refer to the job announcement for full details, duties, responsibilities, job requirements, and benefits information. Job postings are updated frequently, so check back often for additional opportunities.

If someone can’t make it to the job fair, or for additional information regarding available positions in all areas, applicants can go to our website at www.usps.com/careers. Jobs are uploaded every other Tuesday until filled. Potential applicants can also visit any Post Office location for more information.

Stabilizing our workforce to ensure we consistently service nearly 165 million addresses across the country is one part of the Postal Service’s 10-year Delivering for America plan to achieve financial stability and service excellence.