Postal Service holding job fairs in Bend, Redmond this week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend and Redmond post offices will be holding job fairs this week. The U.S. Postal Service says it urgently needs to hire to mail carriers, clerks and mail handlers in Central Oregon’s two biggest cities and surrounding communities.

The job fair in Bend happens Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at 2300 NE 4th Street.

The Redmond fail is Thursday and Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at 618 NW Hemlock Avenue.

No appointment is necessary. Postal Service human resources employees will be available to help job fair attendees with benefits, qualifications, and application questions. Laptops will be available on the day of the event for immediate application submission.

Starting pay varies depending on the job. The Postal Service says starting pay for carriers ranges between $19 and $20 per hour paid bi-weekly. Applications are accepted online at www.usps.com/careers .

