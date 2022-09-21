▶️ Central Oregon school districts see slight increase in student enrollment

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

At least three Central Oregon school districts are reporting a slight increase in enrollment from the last school year.

The Redmond School District reports a 1% increase in enrolled students from last year.

The total: 7,129 students. Up 62 students from 2021-22.

The loosening of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions seem to be a major factor in bringing students back into the buildings.

“Now that we have loosened an amount of those, I think people are making choices based on what they really want for their students,” Redmond School District Superintendent Dr. Charan Cline said.

Crook County School District is reporting an even higher increase of 2.6%.

Current total enrollment for Crook County stands at 3,313 students, adding 83 more students from last year.

Bend-La Pine Schools also reported a slight increase at a board meeting last week.

“In our schools, the actual enrollment is above projections by about 40 students,” Chief Operations and Financial Officer for the district Brad Henry said.

Bend-La Pine says that these numbers are subject to change through October 1 when it officially submits its student numbers to the state.