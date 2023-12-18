OSP: 2 killed in Highway 97 crash north of Bend; 2 arrested for DUII in separate crashes

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Two people were killed and one person was injured in a collision that shut down Highway 97 between Bend and Redmond for hours Saturday night, Oregon State Police said. In addition, two people were arrested for suspicion of DUII after separate collisions near the fatal crash scene.

The initial crash happened at about 7:14 p.m. near 61st Street.

OSP said a Ford Econoline driven by Ghandi Lakshmi Satya Sai Yerramsetti, 23, of Redmond was headed northbound. For some reason, the van ended up on the shoulder, went out of control, traveled across both northbound lanes, through the median and into the southbound lanes.

The van collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was traveling southbound, OSP said.

Yerramsetti and a passenger in the Jeep, identified as Christy Lee Bigelow, 29, of Bend, died at the scene, according to OSP. The Jeep driver, a 32-year-old Bend man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the crash investigation and the closure of Highway 97, OSP said a 33-year-old Bend man was arrested for DUII after allegedly crashing into an Oregon Department of Transportation vehicle at 61st Street. The ODOT driver had non-life-threatening injuries.

Another crash happened in the southbound lanes near the crash scene and a 20-year-old woman was arrested for DUII, OSP said. There were no injuries in the crash.