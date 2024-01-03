by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity announced Wednesday it is now accepting applications for a new 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Southeast Bend for middle-income earners.

The home, located at SE Wilson Avenue and SE 15th Street, will be designed by Hiatus Homes and built by Cascade Precision Homes. It will also be accessible by utilizing principles of Universal Design, according to Habitat.

Habitat said the home was funded City of Bend’s Middle-Income Housing Pilot Program. It allows applicants who are under 120% Area Median Income (AMI) to apply. That means applicants must have a gross household income between $85,000 and $115,000, depending on household size.

Typically, most Affordable Homeownership is limited to buyers who earn under 80% AMI, according to Habitat.

“Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is one of the few housing developers in Central Oregon providing opportunities for affordable homeownership,” Habitat said in a statement. “With their homeownership program, families & individuals are required to complete volunteer ‘sweat equity,’ participate in monthly financial education, and attend homeownership preparedness classes. When those requirements are fulfilled, prospective buyers purchase their home with a traditional 30-year mortgage. Monthly mortgage payments are affordably set at less than 33% of monthly gross income. Habitat leverages grants and fundraising to cover the difference between construction costs and what a working-class household can afford. Each new Habitat home provides a deserving family with a brighter future—with the pride, safety, educational attainment, and wealth building opportunities that go along with homeownership.”

Applications are available at the Bend Restore and online. The deadline for submission is 5pm on Friday, February 2. For more information or to download an application, visit https://bendredmondhabitat.org/Wilson-Ave/ or email homeownership@brhabitat.org.