▶️ $50,000 donation puts Habitat for Humanity on brink of capital campaign goal

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity announced Tuesday it has received a $50,000 donation, pushing it to the brink of its $4 million capital campaign goal to build new homes.

The donation from Laurie and Kent Thomas brings the non-profit’s total to $3.8 million.

Habitat’s capital campaign, which launched in 2021, aimed to build 40 new affordable homes in Central Oregon by 2024 and establish a base for building another 20 homes per year after that.

The non-profit says it has already completed construction of 39 homes and should exceed its goal of 40 by November.

Habitat says the need for affordable housing is growing faster than they can build and this campaign gives it an opportunity to grow its efforts.

“It just gives us a solid financial foundation to be able to continue to build homes for neighbors in need,” said Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity CEO Carly Colgan.

“We’ve seen Habitat complete multiple, high-quality developments in the past few years. And we love that the homes are built sustainably and with energy efficiency in mind,” said Laurie Thomas in a statement. “We’re so glad to be part of a larger campaign that will provide the stability of homeownership for so many hardworking local families.”

The announcement comes ahead of the Humanity in Action Fall Celebration on Nov. 2 at Tetherow. In addition to live music and a farm-to-fork dinner, Habitat homeowners will be telling their stories. The event happens 5:oo – 9:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.