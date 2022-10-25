▶️ Woman arrested in 15-business burglary spree in Bend, Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police say they have arrested a Bend woman believed to be responsible for 15 different burglaries at businesses in Bend and Redmond over the past six weeks. That includes nine burglaries Redmond Police reported last week.

Laura Marie Zachary, 30, faces 13 counts of burglary, 13 counts of criminal mischief, seven counts of thefts and more.

The businesses hit between Sept. 15 and Oct. 24 include:

Bend

Van Henion Brewing

Somewhere That’s Green

Spork

Urban Forest Tree Service

Bend Roasting Company

Redmond

Fiesta Mazatlan

Big O Bagels

Mo’s Egg House

Jody’s Diner

Choice Car Wash

Redmond Bazaar

Salon Bliss

Brightside Thrift Store

Spirit Halloween

Baldy’s Barbeque

The video above is security video from Choice Car Wash, showing someone looking around outside the car wash. It also appears they are attempting to open a door.

The photo below shows what was left after the burglary at Brightside Thrift Store on Oct. 19.

Police say the woman was finally caught Monday night in the 63000 block of Nels Anderson Road in Bend. A business owner watching their store’s surveillance video allegedly saw the burglar inside the business.

Bend Police say officers responded and Zachary took off on foot. She was captured a short time later.

Police say all the burglaries in Bend involved a white female wearing face coverings. Redmond Police then conducted a joint interview and identified Zachary as the suspect in the burglaries there, Bend PD said.

Zachary was booked into the Deschutes County Jail.

Central Oregon Daily News obtained video Monday of the Big O Bagels burglary which happened on Oct. 16. It showed someone trying to break open a safe using Channellock-style pliers.