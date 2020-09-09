Bend, Redmond ban all recreational fires until further notice

With the recent wildfire events across the state of Oregon and extreme strain on our local fire resources, Bend Fire & Rescue has placed a ban on all recreational fires, effective immediately.

This is in conjunction with Redmond Fire & Rescue and other local, state and federal agencies.

The burning ban will be in place until further notice.

Recreational fires include those used for pleasure, religious, ceremonial, cooking, warmth, or similar purposes.

Barbeques and propane fires are still allowed.

For more information about burn regulations in Bend please visit www.bendoregon.gov/burninginfo.