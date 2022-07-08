▶️ Bend Red Cross fully booked for blood donors; rest of nation trends downward

Central Oregon is bucking the trend when it comes to donating blood, and bucking it in a good way.
The American Red Cross says, nationally, fewer people than expected gave blood in the month of June. About 12% less than expected came in.
For Oregon and Southwest Washington, it was 4% less.
But the Red Cross office in Bend says they’re full up and booked for weeks with people scheduled to give blood.
The American Red Cross Cascades region has some upcoming blood drives in parts of the Pacific Northwest.
Monday, July 11
- Fred Meyer – Hawthorne, 3805 SE Hawthorne, Portland, OR, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Vancouver Blood Donation Center, 5109 NE 82nd Ave, Vancouver, WA, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13
- MODA Tower Portland, 601 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- New Harvest Church, 4290 Portland Rd. NE, Salem, OR, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- VA SORCC, 8495 Crater Lake Hwy, White City, OR, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- Eugene Elks, 2470 W 11th, Eugene, OR, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Thursday, July 14
- Fred Meyer, Inc, 3500 SE 26th Ave, Portland, OR, 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Comfort Suites, 100 Opal Ct. NE, Albany, OR, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
