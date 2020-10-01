Bend records warmest September on record

Bend recorded its warmest September on record, according to preliminary monthly climate data from the National Weather Service.

The Pendelton office said the average temperature was 63.0 degrees which was 6.5 degrees above normal. The previous warmest was 62.5 degrees in 2011

Redmond averaged 62.4 degrees last month, making it the fourth warmest September on record there.

High Temperatures averaged 80.3 degrees, which was 6.8 degrees above normal. The highest was 100 degrees on the 5th.

Low temperatures averaged 45.8 degrees, which was 6.3 degrees above normal. The lowest was 34 degrees, on the 28th.

On seven days, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees. It was at least 100 degrees on two days.

Precipitation totaled 0.05 inches during September, which was 0.36 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation -at least .01 inch- was received on one day.

Precipitation this year has reached 5.49 inches, which is 1.68 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at Bend has been 6.89 inches, which is 4.47 inches below normal.

The outlook for October from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures and near to above-normal precipitation.

Normal highs for Bend fall from 68.0 degrees at the start of October to 55.0 degrees at the end of October. Normal lows fall from 36.0 degrees to 31.0 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.60 inches.

The National Weather Service is an office of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, an agency of the U.S. Commerce Department.