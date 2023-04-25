▶️ Selling your Bend home? Add home energy score to the cost starting July 1

by Brooke Snavely | Central Oregon Daily News

Homes listed for sale in Bend after July 1 must include a home energy score report card for buyers to review. The seller will foot the bill, up to $300, for a home energy score.

One big question: Will there be enough qualified home energy appraisers to meet the demand during the peak summer listing period?

A Home Energy Score provides an energy efficiency rating for a home, similar to a miles per gallon rating for cars or nutrition facts on food products.

Standardized tests will be employed to assess a home’s structure, heating and cooling systems to produce an energy efficiency rating.

The Central Oregon Association of Realtors has been tracking this for months, trying to understand how it will impact the home sales market.

“I think with any new policy, there’s a learning curve. Consumers have to get up speed on the rules. Likewise, brokers are learning what they need to inform their clients and work with sellers moving forward,” said Tyler Neese, government affairs director for the Central Oregon Association of Realtors. “The market has to adjust and we have assessors who are being trained who can provide these home energy scores moving forward.”

Cassie Lacy, senior policy analyst for the City of Bend says, as of now, there are eight local assessors fully licensed and ready to offer home energy scores.

Lacy says there are 23 people going through the training process and 30 beyond that who are signed up for an energy assessor boot camp that kicks off Tuesday.

“To date, we’ve not seen many assessors but we’ve seen that pick up lately,” Neese said. “That is something the city is tracking as well to ensure there is an adequate number to meet the need whenever that becomes a requirement on July 1st.”

After July 1, home sellers and listing agents will be required to provide hard copies of energy scores to interested buyers, and link the score to home listings on social media and marketing platforms.

The city says requiring home energy reports will allow homebuyers to compare the efficiency of homes as they are considering their purchase, and have information about cost-effective upgrades once they purchase a home.

Homes that are listed prior to July 1, 2023, but still active on or later than July 1 are not required to have a Home Energy Score.

Read the Code Language and Ordinance that established this new requirement.

Read the City’s Home Energy Score Administrative Policy for more details about the implementation of the program.