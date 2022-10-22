▶️ Not cold enough for Pavilion ice, Bend hockey team practices at park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s starting to feel like winter, but apparently it’s not cold enough for the ice at the Pavilion in Bend.

Members of the Bend Rapids Youth Hockey Team held practice at Pine Nursery Park instead on Friday.

They tell us that their practice at the Pavilion was canceled because the ice installation is not ready yet.

Central Oregon Daily News checked the event schedule for the venue and saw that there were multiple ice sessions canceled this week.

We also reached out to Bend Park and Recreation District to ask when the pavilion will be ready, but have not heard back yet.

Until the ice is ready, this team will be finding other creative ways to get in some practice time.

