Have you met him? Bend man arrested for rape after meeting woman on Tinder

A Bend man is facing rape, sodomy and strangulation charges after allegedly assaulting a woman he met on Tinder. Police say the suspect has been accused of similar crimes in the past and they are looking anyone who may have connected with him online.

Bend Police say the case started when an 18-year-old woman reported last month that she’d been sexually assaulted. Their investigation found that the woman met the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Hutson Aidan Naylor, on Tinder in mid-February and continued communication on Snapchat.

They met at Naylor’s home in the 1400 block of NW Cumberland Avenue on Feb. 21. Police say Naylor gave the victim alcohol.

Police say the two initially engaged in consensual sex until the woman said she wanted to stop. Naylor allegedly did not stop.

Later, as the woman tried to leave, police say Naylor forced sexual contact again despite the woman’s telling him no.

Naylor then allegedly choked her and and tried to engage in sex a third time, police said.

Naylor was arrested at his workplace Wednesday and taken to Deschutes County Jail on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and strangulation.

Bend Police say Naylor is also the subject of four reports alleging sexual assault filed with the Eugene Police Department in 2017 and one more in 2021. He was never charged, but the details of the allegations are similar to what Bend Police found in their investigation.

Police want to talk to anyone who may have connected with Naylor on Tinder, Snapchat or other dating apps. Naylor’s Tinder profile username is “fudgebadger” and his Snapchat username is “tweak101.”

Anyone with information is asked to call nonemergency dispatch at 541-693-6911 and reference case #2023-00011636.