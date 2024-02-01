Bend’s Purcell Blvd. extension set to open Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

After months of work, the Purcell Boulevard extension from Full Moon Drive to Courtney Drive in Bend is expected to open by the end of the day Friday, the City of Bend announced.

The city is finishing up the road with concrete and landscaping work. After it opens, there may be continuing work that will cause minor traffic impacts.

Here are more details from the city:

Purcell Extension

Concrete and landscape work continues, expect shoulder work and flaggers.

Roadway closures continue through February 2. Crews and equipment will be working within the roadway. Please follow signed detour routes.

Neff and Purcell Intersection

Installation of irrigation and landscaping continues, expect shoulder work and lane shifts.

Some landscape plantings and restoration following construction may occur in the spring due to weather.

Please note: Dates are estimates and subject to change.

ROAD CLOSURES AND DETOURS

Neff and Purcell Intersection expect single lane closure with flagging.

Intersection expect single lane closure with flagging. The Purcell Extension closures and detours will continue through February 2. Please use signed detour routes.

Interactive Traffic Impacts Map

You may also monitor other detours and closures at bendoregon.gov/traffic.

QUESTIONS AND COMMENTS?

Project Phone Line: (458) 202-7348

Project Email: neffpurcell@bendoregon.gov

Project Website: bendoregon.gov/neff- purcell

Project Engineer: Drew Wells, PE

This project is partly funded by the voter-approved 2020 Transportation General Obligation (GO) Bond. To learn about more projects around Bend included in the GO Bond, visit bendoregon.gov/gobond.