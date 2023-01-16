▶️ Puppy injured in Bend collision undergoing surgery; donations requested

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A fundraiser has been launched to help a puppy that suffered multiple injuries after a head-on collision in Bend on Saturday. His owner is now in jail, police say.

The puppy, named Diligence, has as a broken femur, a possible dislocated pelvis, and a small fracture of the nasal bone. There are also lung contusions.

The injuries happened after the collision in front of the Bend Factory Outlets on Highway 97 near Powers Road Saturday afternoon.

Bend Police say a Dodge Durango driven by a 21-year-old man, identified as Dill’s owner, collided with a Ford Expedition with two people inside.

Both people in the Expedition were taken to the hospital with broken bones, police said.

The Durango driver was taken to the Deschutes County Jail, facing two potential charges of second-degree assault, reckless driving and animal abuse.

Diligence — also known as “Dill,” was brought to Bend Animal Emergency and Specialty Center (BAE). BAE said the owner surrendered Dill and the pup is now under the care and ownership of BAE.

BAE is trying to raise funds to cover the bills. BAE says several people have already donated enough to cover surgery that will save Dill’s leg from amputation. But the balance for the remaining medical bills is growing and BAE is responsible for them.

If you are interested in donating to Dill’s care, you can call BAE at 541-385-9110 ext 3.