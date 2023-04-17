Bend residents reminded about property maintenance reminders

Spring is here and with it comes a maintenance reminder from the City of Bend.

The city says property owners have a responsibility to prune trees and shrubs that have grown into the right-of-way. This would be sidewalks, streets and bike lanes. Driveway approaches should also be clear.

And since fire season is heading our way, flammable vegetation should also be taken care of.

Also, blind corners cause accidents. The city asks that there be a “clear vision area” for intersections next to your property.

